Jack Grealish to train alone at Man City as £100m star looks for move away to end Etihad Stadium nightmare
Jack Grealish has returned to Manchester City for solo training sessions while he waits for a summer exit, six weeks after being told he could leave the club. The Citizens' £100 million signing has attracted domestic and overseas interest, but a move is yet to materialise – leaving the England international in limbo as he looks to revive his stalled career.
- Grealish returns to City, begins solo training amid transfer talks
- Napoli, West Ham linked with move for £100m England international
- City open to sale or loan as player seeks regular football