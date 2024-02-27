Jack Grealish Man City 2023-24Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'Tough season for him' - Jack Grealish injury update issued by Pep Guardiola after Man City star forced off during Luton FA Cup rout

Jack GrealishManchester CityLuton Town vs Manchester CityLuton TownFA CupPep Guardiola

Manchester City's exhilarating 6-2 triumph over Luton in the fifth round of the FA Cup was marred by the recurrence of Jack Grealish's groin injury.

  • City beat Luton 6-2
  • Grealish returned to action after recovering from a groin injury
  • Guardiola revealed that earlier problem might have hit again

