Saka, still only 24, has delivered consistently for both club and country and remains central to Arsenal’s title push. Yet Grealish drew a clear distinction between effectiveness and artistry, insisting that technical flair should be judged separately from output. In his view, Ndiaye represents the league’s most skilful operator right now, capable of manipulating the ball in the tightest of spaces.

He said: "Ndiaye is the most skilful player in the Premier League. In terms of pure skill, yeah. I'm not sitting here saying, oh yeah, he could be the best, but skilful. Saka, for example, is so good, one of the best wingers in the world. But he's not skilful."

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall agreed with the assessment and opined that Ndiaye is more skilled than Chelsea star Cole Palmer as well. He said: "Yeah, but see, Cole... Cole's like... In terms of pure skill, like, you ain't gonna see Cole doing skills like anywhere, so I'm feeling that. Cole's just more silky and moving his body."

Comparing with Doku, Grealish added: "Like, Doku, for example, you wouldn't put him in, like, I don't know, a small five-a-side pitch. But Ndiaye wouldn't even need that space at all. Yeah, yeah, yeah. No matter where he's in. He's just in and out, whereas Doku, like, you know, might need a bit of space for his, like, pace and stuff. Saka as well."