'He's not skilful!' - Jack Grealish argues over comparison between Everton ace Iliman Ndiaye and Bukayo Saka
Ndiaye’s rise at Merseyside
Ndiaye’s impact at Everton has been quietly significant. Since arriving from Marseille in 2024 for around £15 million ($20m), the Senegal international has grown into one of David Moyes’ most reliable attacking outlets. This season, he has contributed four goals and two assists across 16 Premier League appearances, helping Everton climb into ninth place, and yet they remain within touching distance of the European positions due to a congested table. While his raw numbers do not yet rival Saka’s, Ndiaye’s influence is felt in subtler ways. His ability to glide past defenders, receive the ball under pressure and operate in smaller areas has transformed Everton’s attack. Grealish highlighted exactly that quality, arguing that Ndiaye does not need space to hurt opponents, unlike many pace-driven wingers like Manchester City's Jeremy Doku.
What did Grealish say on Ndiaye?
Saka, still only 24, has delivered consistently for both club and country and remains central to Arsenal’s title push. Yet Grealish drew a clear distinction between effectiveness and artistry, insisting that technical flair should be judged separately from output. In his view, Ndiaye represents the league’s most skilful operator right now, capable of manipulating the ball in the tightest of spaces.
He said: "Ndiaye is the most skilful player in the Premier League. In terms of pure skill, yeah. I'm not sitting here saying, oh yeah, he could be the best, but skilful. Saka, for example, is so good, one of the best wingers in the world. But he's not skilful."
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall agreed with the assessment and opined that Ndiaye is more skilled than Chelsea star Cole Palmer as well. He said: "Yeah, but see, Cole... Cole's like... In terms of pure skill, like, you ain't gonna see Cole doing skills like anywhere, so I'm feeling that. Cole's just more silky and moving his body."
Comparing with Doku, Grealish added: "Like, Doku, for example, you wouldn't put him in, like, I don't know, a small five-a-side pitch. But Ndiaye wouldn't even need that space at all. Yeah, yeah, yeah. No matter where he's in. He's just in and out, whereas Doku, like, you know, might need a bit of space for his, like, pace and stuff. Saka as well."
Transfer interest and growing speculation around Ndiaye
Ndiaye’s form will inevitably attract attention, particularly with the World Cup on the horizon. Clubs across Europe are monitoring players of his profile, and he has been valued as high as £52.7m ($70.5m). Everton, however, are keen to project calm, insisting their focus remains on results rather than rumours. That calm was briefly disrupted after Chelsea’s 2-0 win over Everton earlier in December, when Blues captain Reece James was spotted in an animated conversation with Ndiaye with his hands in front of his mouth to prevent the cameras from picking up his lip movements. Fans started speculating whether James was acting as an agent trying to convince Ndiaye to join Chelsea in January. It must be noted that Ndiaye had admitted to admiring Chelsea while he was developing his skills.
Speaking to BBC Sport in August 2024, he said: "Personally, for me, it is the best league in the world. Everyone dreams of being in the Premier League. It is not easy to get to it. I know a lot of players whose aim was to play there, but it hasn't happened yet. I watch football, I live football, I eat football – when I was young, I used to be a fan of Chelsea. I watched Eden Hazard and Didier Drogba, and it was amazing watching them play."
Ndiaye’s focus remains on football
Ndiaye has flown to Morocco, where he will join his Senegalese teammates ahead of the AFCON. Meanwhile, Grealish will look to inspire the Toffees to a victory against Arsenal on Saturday at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Saka might have something to say to his compatriot on the pitch after his recent comments, and what better than a nutmeg!
