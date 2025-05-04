Itumeleng Khune outlines the difference between Kaizer Chiefs youngsters Mduduzi Shabalala, Wandile Duba, Mfundo Vilakazi and Orlando Pirates' Relebohile Mofokeng, Mohau Nkota & Mbekezeli Mbokazi - 'My answer will be simple'
Some Premier Soccer League clubs are churning out young talent being touted as the future of South African football.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Chiefs and Pirates have some exciting youngsters
- Sundowns and other PSL clubs have also churned out theirs
- Khune comments on the talent being developed
🟢📱