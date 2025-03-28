'Itumeleng Khune not in position to comment because he celebrated 2012 Afcon nonsense under Pitso Mosimane! Safa must stop protecting one another; Disgusting that same South Africans are wishing for a points deduction, but Bafana Bafana's Teboho Mokoena should be punished' - Fans

Ex-Chiefs goalkeeper-turned-analyst wants heads to roll at Safa for midfielder’s selection, but fans remind him of Afcon qualification blunder.

Bafana Bafana enjoyed a successful international break, securing victories over Lesotho and Benin, however, controversy surrounds their win against Likuena, as Teboho Mokoena was fielded despite reportedly being ineligible due to accumulated yellow cards from matches against Benin and Zimbabwe, which should have resulted in suspension.

This oversight has sparked debate in football circles, with Bafana sitting on 13 points and edging closer to Fifa World Cup qualification, but could now face a points deduction for fielding an ineligible player.

The incident has drawn criticism from fans, with former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune demanding accountability.

His remarks have ignited strong reactions among supporters, and GOAL has gathered together some of their responses.