Itumeleng Khune believes Kaizer Chiefs have an edge over Orlando Pirates in Nedbank Cup final due to Jose Riveiro's exit announcement - 'I think it destabilised the players because a lot of their form has dropped'
The 49-year-old will not renew his Buccaneers contract when it expires at the end of June to mark the end of his three-season stint in the PSL.
- Bucs announced Riveiro is leaving the club
- He has so far won five Cup finals
- Khune says the early announcement has affected Bucs