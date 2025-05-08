Glody Lilepo and Nkosinathi Sibisi, Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesBackpage
Michael Madyira

Itumeleng Khune believes Kaizer Chiefs have an edge over Orlando Pirates in Nedbank Cup final due to Jose Riveiro's exit announcement - 'I think it destabilised the players because a lot of their form has dropped'

CupOrlando PiratesPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer Chiefs vs Orlando PiratesKaizer ChiefsJ. RiveiroI. Khune

The 49-year-old will not renew his Buccaneers contract when it expires at the end of June to mark the end of his three-season stint in the PSL.

  • Bucs announced Riveiro is leaving the club
  • He has so far won five Cup finals
  • Khune says the early announcement has affected Bucs
