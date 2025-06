Italy have their man! Gennaro Gattuso chosen as new coach ahead of two other World Cup winners after Claudio Ranieri and Stefano Pioli turn down national team job Italy G. Gattuso F. Cannavaro World Cup Qualification UEFA

Gennaro Gattuso has been chosen as the man to lead the Italy national team after Stefano Pioli and Claudio Ranieri turned down the job.