'It would have been catastrophic' for Mamelodi Sundowns but beleaguered Manqoba Mngqithi is 'not pressing panic buttons' after uninspiring Carling Knockout and Caf Champions League outings
The Brazilians are enduring a difficult patch of form that has left their dressing room looking divided.
- Sundowns lost to Magesi in the CKO final
- They were then held by Maniema in the Caf CL
- But Mngqithi is not panicking
