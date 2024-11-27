Manqoba Mngqithi, Mamelodi Sundowns Backpage
Michael Madyira

'It would have been catastrophic' for Mamelodi Sundowns but beleaguered Manqoba Mngqithi is 'not pressing panic buttons' after uninspiring Carling Knockout and Caf Champions League outings

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCCAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Maniema UnionManiema UnionMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune United

The Brazilians are enduring a difficult patch of form that has left their dressing room looking divided.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sundowns lost to Magesi in the CKO final
  • They were then held by Maniema in the Caf CL
  • But Mngqithi is not panicking
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱