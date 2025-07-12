'It’s the worst thing that you could ever experience!' Former Orlando Pirates star Benni McCarthy opens up on his stint with relegated Cape Town City as Kenya's Harambee Stars coach states that 'you can’t share your tactics, because they’ll use it against you to help to make you fail'
The former Sea Robber has explained how some people plotted for him to fail so that they could take his job.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- McCarthy recalls worst experience
- Talks about sabotage
- His current focus is CHAN
🟢📱