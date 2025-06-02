Hugo Broos, South Africa, May 2025Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

'It’s like I have killed someone!' Hugo Broos defends his decision to drop all Kaizer Chiefs players from Bafana Bafana squad - 'I feel that some journalists are linked with clubs'

World Cup Qualification CAFSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs MozambiqueMozambiqueCOSAFA CupLesotho vs South AfricaLesothoZimbabwe vs South AfricaZimbabweSouth Africa vs AngolaAngolaAfrica Cup of NationsEgypt vs South AfricaEgyptH. BroosM. ShabalalaY. MaartKaizer ChiefsOrlando Pirates

The experienced tactician has accused some people of driving an agenda against him whenever players from their preferred clubs are snubbed.

  • Broos called three Chiefs players
  • Dropped them when he trimmed the squad
  • Explains what influences his decision
