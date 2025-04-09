'It is a trap! White Devils Real Madrid will score four against Arsenal but Gunners beating them means Kaizer Chiefs will beat Mamelodi Sundowns in Nedbank Cup semi-final' - Fans

Mikel Arteta's men are on the verge of making the last four of the prestigious European competition for the first time in years.

Arsenal defied the odds to claim a massive 3-0 win over Real Madrid in the first leg of the Uefa Champions League game played on Tuesday night at the Emirates.

The Gunners dominated from the first whistle but got their goals through Declan Rice - who scored a brace, and Mikel Merino.

A section of Kaizer Chiefs fans now believe Amakhosi will draw inspiration from the North London outfit to beat Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday in the Nedbank Cup semi-final.

Have a look at how Mzansi reacted to Arsenal's win as sampled by GOAL.