Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Celine Abrahams

Is Mbekezeli Mbokazi ready to lead Orlando Pirates? PSL title-winning skipper weighs in - ‘You only know when you’re thrown in at the deep end’

Premier Soccer League
Orlando Pirates
M. Mbokazi
A. Ouaddou
Kaizer Chiefs
T. Mashamaite

With new head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou at the helm, the Buccaneers' 19-year-old was handed the chance to wear the captain’s armband.

  • Ouaddou hands Mbokazi captain’s armband
  • The 19-year-old shows leadership qualities in Spain
  • League title-winning captain weighs in 

