Is Mamelodi Sundowns' Lucas Ribeiro Costa too good for the Premier Soccer League?

The South African top-flight has attracted players from all over the world including South American countries like Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

Mamelodi Sundowns, with their financial muscle, have always had the pick of the litter, having had stars such as Jose Torrealba and Ricardo Nascimento.

As part of the new generation of South American superstars to light up the Premier Soccer League, Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro Costa is writing his own history.

The 26-year-old, who joined Downs from Belgian second-division side SK Beveren in 2023, is head and shoulders above his peers in the PSL this season.

Here, GOAL unpacks why the Brazilian is by far the best player in the PSL and Sundowns will find it difficult to keep hold of him.