Is Tshegofatso Mabasa being forced into a move away from Orlando Pirates and who else could leave Soweto giants during PSL January transfer window?
- Backpage
Mabasa might have to move
Tshegofatso Mabasa's credentials at this level are not up for debate.
The 29-year-old bagged the PSL Golden Boot in the 2023-24 season with 16 strikes in 26 games; 13 matches for Pirates and 13 outings for Moroka Swallows.
Curiously, his goal-scoring acumen isn't enough to appease Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos, who constantly overlooks Mabasa, who last appeared in a Bafana shirt in an off-the-bench cameo against Ethiopia in October 2021.
Now, with his game time at his club being restricted to just 211 minutes all season and starting to miss out on match day squads, he might have to consider a loan move in January to revive his career and stake his claim to an unlikely World Cup ticket. ,
- Backpage
Mofokeng could follow
We've seen that there's a clear pathway for young PSL players to go and succeed in leagues around the world. Mohau Nkota, 20, after just a single breakthrough campaign with Pirates, landed a big move to the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ettifaq.
Relebohile Mofokeng, 21, is a household name in the local football fraternity and arguably the finest player in the country, but the general feeling is that he will inevitably follow Nkota out of the club.
He's already directly contributed to 41 goals in 101 Sea Robbers appearances, a stunning level of output.
Despite his recent form and fitness issues, he remains a hot property and could be looking for a new adventure, especially with the opportunity to showcase his talents on the continent, having been lost in the penalty shootout defeat to Saint-Eloi Lupopo, and with the emergence of Cemran Dansin.
- Backpagepix
Dansin's screamer means he's difficult to drop
In an otherwise forgettable football match, 20-year-old Cemran Dansin's left-footed volley was a strike that Pirates fans won't forget in a hurry.
The talented midfield man has started consecutive matches for the Sea Robbers: a 2-1 win over Magesi in the Carling Knockout quarter-finals, and then kept his place against Sundowns.
It would be harsh on him if he were dropped for the upcoming games against Golden Arrows in the league, or a semi-final against Richards Bay on Saturday, after excelling in the quarters.
A concerning development for the likes of Thalente Mbatha and Simphiwe Selepe.
- Backpage
Rotation is the name of the game for Ouaddou
In the 1-1 draw with Sundowns, Pirates had the likes of Patrick Maswanganyi, Yanela Mbuthuma, Thalente Mbatha, Sipho Mbule, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Deano van Rooyen and Sinoxolo Kwayiba on the bench. Rele Mofokeng missed out with a injury, long-term absentees Olisa Ndah and Thabiso Sesane continue their comebacks and creative midfielder Kabelo Dlamini also wasn't present.
Managers love having deep options like these, but it also presents an enormous predicament. When Mofokeng returns, will Mbule keep his place in the number 10 position?
He certainly deserves to, on the merit of recent performances. However, it's often not the worst idea to shield a young player from the hype and expectations that tend to grow during a breakout season.
Without continental competition, there's an argument to be made that the Pirates squad is over-supplied in the talent department and there aren't enough matches to keep the squad healthy, happy and match fit.
There will be casualties who will fall by the wayside.
- Getty
Are Pirates South Africa's Galácticos?
This Buccaneers squad is absolutely stacked. Remember Real Madrid's Galácticos Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldo Nazário, Luís Figo, David Beckham, Roberto Carlos and iconic skipper Raúl?
Michael Owen, Robinho and Sergio Ramos also joined the party in that era. Club president Florentino Pérez was obsessed with collecting the best footballers on the planet in each position between 2000 and 2006.
Los Blancos won LaLiga crowns in 2001 and 2003, and the Champions League in 2000 and 2002, but the Galácticos policy ushered in a leaner spell on the trophy front.
Madrid diehards had to wait 12 years until their next Champions League success, but we all know what happened after that. Success often begets more success.
- Backpage
13 years is too long
Pirates, cup specialists in recent years under ex-boss Jose Riveiro, haven't been crowned league champions of South Africa since 2012.
For a club of its stature, that's a serious drought even if you factor in Mamelodi Sundowns' enormous financial power and dominance.
Their sole CAF Champions League success came 30 years ago.
If Ouaddou can find a way to keep his squad happy and they can get over the line in the 2025/26 PSL season, a string of success could follow, just like it did for Real Madrid, or has done for their main rivals, Sundowns.
But it is a long road until May and the Champions are crowned, and effectively using and rotating a big squad of superstars is notoriously difficult.
Only time will tell who stays, who goes and who will be successful and happy in Ouaddou's Bucaneers.