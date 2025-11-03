Tshegofatso Mabasa's credentials at this level are not up for debate.

The 29-year-old bagged the PSL Golden Boot in the 2023-24 season with 16 strikes in 26 games; 13 matches for Pirates and 13 outings for Moroka Swallows.

Curiously, his goal-scoring acumen isn't enough to appease Bafana Bafana boss Hugo Broos, who constantly overlooks Mabasa, who last appeared in a Bafana shirt in an off-the-bench cameo against Ethiopia in October 2021.

Now, with his game time at his club being restricted to just 211 minutes all season and starting to miss out on match day squads, he might have to consider a loan move in January to revive his career and stake his claim to an unlikely World Cup ticket. ,