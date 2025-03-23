Is Lucas Ribeiro Costa replaceable if he is to leave Mamelodi Sundowns? Ex-Masandwana star surprisingly picks Orlando Pirates starlet to fill in the Brazilian's shoes
The 26-year-old forward has been in terrific form and that has sparked rumours that he is a wanted man in Europe again.
- Ribeiro is in his second season at Downs
- But he has been linked with a move away
- A Downs legend suggests a possible replacement
