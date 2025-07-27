Is Fabio Silva enough, or do Kaizer Chiefs need more firepower upfront ahead of the new season?

Kaizer Chiefs have been hard at work preparing for the new season, hoping to improve on their previous campaign, which was a major disappointment.

Although last season did not produce the results expected of Nasreddine Nabi, the Chiefs are hopeful that this will be their season.

They have made a number of signings, including the likes of Ethan Chislett, Flávio Silva, Nkanyiso Shinga, Thabiso Monyane, Paseka Mako, Siphesihle Ndlovu and more.

However, there have been question marks over the signing of Silva, the Portuguese-born, Guinea-Bissau international, who came with a big reputation after banging in goals at his previous club.

Nevertheless, Chiefs fans have been stressing over the forward’s lack of goals in pre-season, in addition to the club’s struggles upfront.

Here, GOAL looks at the options Chiefs have in the striking department ahead of the 2025-26 season.