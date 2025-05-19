Is Denis Onyango planning to retire after winning yet another PSL title? Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper makes bold statement about his future - 'I am on two percent left; I have exhausted the 98 percent'
The 40-year-old multiple PSL title winner also revealed what he must give, and if he fails to do so, then he will quit without hesitation.
- Onyango's future attracts speculation
- Won another PSL title
- Says he still has something to offer