Iqraam Rayners, Deano van Rooyen, Glody Lilepo & the top 10 signings of the 2024/25 Premier Soccer League season - Ranked!

The league campaign wasn’t just a showcase of football’s finest talent, it was also a testament to the power of smart recruitment.

In a season that saw dramatic title races, long-standing droughts finally broken and emerging stars seizing their moment, the spotlight often fell on new arrivals who wasted no time in making their mark.

Whether they were marquee signings from abroad or local talents returning home, these ten players reshaped the narrative of the season with clutch performances, leadership and undeniable flair. From game-changing goals to anchoring defences and inspiring comebacks, their impact was felt across the league.

Here, GOAL ranks the ten most influential signings of the season, the players who truly moved the needle for their clubs when it mattered most.

