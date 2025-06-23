Into the pressure cooker: Abdeslam Ouaddou’s fiery road from bus bust-ups, fights with club management to Orlando Pirates’ bench

The Sea Robbers finally have a head coach, but the appointment hasn’t sparked much excitement among the club’s loyal fanbase.

Orlando Pirates shocked the football fraternity on Monday morning with the announcement of Abdeslam Ouaddou as their new head coach - an appointment that’s raised more eyebrows than cheers.

The Moroccan tactician, who guided Marumo Gallants to safety in the 2024-25 Premier Soccer League campaign, arrives at Mayfair under a storm of skepticism. With fans still nursing hopes of a Rhulani Mokwena reunion, the Buccaneers’ decision to go for Ouaddou is being met with fierce debate. From physical altercations with a bus driver to resignations announced through the media, Ouaddou’s journey has been anything but smooth.

Here, GOAL takes a deep dive into Ouaddou’s career and will the new commander of the Sea Robbers navigate his way to silverware, or will his ship sink before it sails?

