Into the pressure cooker: Abdeslam Ouaddou’s fiery road from bus bust-ups, fights with club management to Orlando Pirates’ bench

Orlando Pirates shocked the football fraternity on Monday morning with the announcement of Abdeslam Ouaddou as their new head coach - an appointment that’s raised more eyebrows than cheers.
The Moroccan tactician, who guided Marumo Gallants to safety in the 2024-25 Premier Soccer League campaign, arrives at Mayfair under a storm of skepticism. With fans still nursing hopes of a Rhulani Mokwena reunion, the Buccaneers’ decision to go for Ouaddou is being met with fierce debate. From physical altercations with a bus driver to resignations announced through the media, Ouaddou’s journey has been anything but smooth.
Here, GOAL takes a deep dive into Ouaddou’s career and will the new commander of the Sea Robbers navigate his way to silverware, or will his ship sink before it sails?