International striker slams Esteghlal coach Pitso and claims that 'Mosimane treated me unjustly a lot'

AbhaSeth WillisInternational striker slams Esteghlal coach Pitso and claims that 'Mosimane treated me unjustly a lot'South AfricaP. MosimaneAl Ahly SCEsteghlalM. KahrabaJingles, who is currently in Iran where he is coaching Persian Gulf Pro League outfit Esteghlal FC, has been criticised by an accomplished attacker.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMosimane is known for working with talented playersHe is the most successful coach in MzansiInternational striker unhappy with Jingles Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱