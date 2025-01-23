Pitso Mosimane, Abha, May 2024Abha
Seth Willis

International striker slams Esteghlal coach Pitso and claims that 'Mosimane treated me unjustly a lot'

South AfricaP. MosimaneAl Ahly SCEsteghlalM. Kahraba

Jingles, who is currently in Iran where he is coaching Persian Gulf Pro League outfit Esteghlal FC, has been criticised by an accomplished attacker.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mosimane is known for working with talented players
  • He is the most successful coach in Mzansi
  • International striker unhappy with Jingles
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱