IMPRESSIVE! Bafana Bafana forward cannot stop scoring in Europe after reported Kaizer Chiefs inquiries as ex-Danish Superliga champion raises his hand for 2026 FIFA World Cup consideration
Bafana star shines again
Forgotten South Africa forward Luther Singh registered a brace to help AEL Limassol earn a 3-1 win over Omonia Aradippou in the Cypriot First Division.
It only took the former Braga striker six minutes to strike, as he found the back of the net early in the game to give his side an advantage.
He scored his second goal in the 18th minute before Giorgos Pontikos pulled one back for the home side. Singh was taken off in the 69th minute and replaced by Andreas Makris.
Nemanja Glavcic scored the third goal for AEL Limassol as they collected the three points away from home.
The win leaves AEL Limassol in the seventh position with 20 points, and they will face Ol. Nicosia in a league match on November 14.
Singh's club is unbeaten in four games; they have three wins and a draw in league games.
Singh in good form
The brace against Omonia Aradippou came after Singh had also scored against Paralimni in a 3-0 win on November 7, where he also provided an assist.
The former FK Cukaricki forward has a further assist registered against APOEL, a game they won by a 2-1 margin.
Multiple interests for Bafana forward
Singh, a champion with Danish giants FC Copenhagen, was a man in demand before he signed for the Cypriot outfit.
Last year, his agent, Warren Swartz, revealed that the 13-time capped Bafana star had attracted interest from one of Soweto's giants and teams from across Africa and Europe.
"In Europe, there are enquiries from Sweden and Norway; there was an offer from Scotland; there are enquiries from the MLS. We're still engaging them," Swartz told KickOff then.
"There are even offers from Africa - Morocco as well as Egypt. Locally, as well, for now it's one of the Soweto teams, which I won't say who. Zamalek has put something on the table, ja.
"Look, he'd like to stay in Europe; he has played there all along, he has the qualities, and his style of play suits Europe. So, Europe is the first prize. However, if the offer is good [from the PSL], he'll take the opportunity... if the offer is really good," he added.
"Because he'll be back home with his family, and with his level, he'll probably be in the starting XI, which in turn will get him back to the national team. So, ja, he's very open to it. However, Europe is first prize."
Out of AFCON squad, but World Cup dream a possibility
If Singh continues to score, then he will be a prime candidate for the World Cup finals next year.
For the AFCON finals, Broos picked Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Sipho Mbule, Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng, Lyle Foster, Mohau Nkota, Elias Mokwana, and Shandre Campbell as his forwards.