IMPRESSIVE! Bafana Bafana forward cannot stop scoring in Europe after reported Kaizer Chiefs inquiries as ex-Danish Superliga champion raises his hand for 2026 FIFA World Cup consideration

Forgotten South Africa forward Luther Singh registered a brace to help AEL Limassol earn a 3-1 win over Omonia Aradippou in the Cypriot First Division.

It only took the former Braga striker six minutes to strike, as he found the back of the net early in the game to give his side an advantage.

He scored his second goal in the 18th minute before Giorgos Pontikos pulled one back for the home side. Singh was taken off in the 69th minute and replaced by Andreas Makris.

Nemanja Glavcic scored the third goal for AEL Limassol as they collected the three points away from home.

The win leaves AEL Limassol in the seventh position with 20 points, and they will face Ol. Nicosia in a league match on November 14.

Singh's club is unbeaten in four games; they have three wins and a draw in league games.