Royal AM ran into problems with the South African Revenue Service whi have taken control of the club.

Shawn Mkhize is considering starting a football project in Eswatini by buying a stake in Moneni Pirates.

This is after she lost control of Royal AM, which is now under curatorship following Mkhize's troubles with the South African Revenue Service.

GOAL takes a look at what the fans have been saying about the possible new project.