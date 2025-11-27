If Orlando Pirates sell Mbekezeli Mbokazi for R51 million, where will he rank among the most expensive PSL exports ever?

The Premier Soccer League has been home to some of South Africa's most glamorous and entertaining talents since its inception.

Of course, it's a dream for many footballers to test their mettle abroad, in some of the world's finest domestic competitions, and local clubs must extract as much value as possible for their most prized asset.

Percy Tau's 2018 move to Brighton from Sundowns fetched a handsome fee, while the same can be said for the supremely gifted Mbulelo 'OldJohn' Mabizela, whose short stint with Tottenham Hotspur didn't necessarily go as planned.

Orlando Pirates are reportedly negotiating the sale of 20-year-old Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and they'll want him to rank as far up this list as possible.

Here, GOAL looks at Mzansi's most expensive exports and where Mbokazi might figure in the grand scheme.