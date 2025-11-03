'If Cemran Dansin was perfect we would say he is a Messi!' Abdeslam Ouaddou 'not scared to be sacked' by Orlando Pirates for taking risks with youngsters

“I know some coaches are scared to give chances to the young because they are scared about their position; if they lose, they can be sacked,” he told the media.

“But as an ex-football player, I got the chance to play at the age of 18, I’ve seen fantastic potential in that player since the pre-season.

“We decided to bring him to Spain with us, and he showed us fantastic quality during the friendly games. But at the same time, I told you I’ve worked for seven years in development in France, you have to be careful not to burn this kind of potential. So have to bring them step by step," Ouaddou continued.

“You have seen that I give sometimes, 15, 20, 30 minutes, sometimes 60 minutes just to make him comfortable, and I thought it was the right moment for him today against one of the best teams on the continent and throw him in the bath.

“It’s like a bird, if you don’t give him the opportunity to fly, you have to throw him from the tree, and that’s what I did. We need to put him in and give him experience.

“I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for him to show against Mamelodi Sundowns what he’s able to do. Of course, he still needs to work. If he were perfect, we would say that he is a Messi.

“But he still needs to work and improve him to be one of the best players in South Africa," he concluded.