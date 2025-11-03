'If Cemran Dansin was perfect we would say he is a Messi!' Abdeslam Ouaddou 'not scared to be sacked' by Orlando Pirates for taking risks with youngsters
Orlando Pirates came into the game against Mamelodi Sundowns hoping to get maximum points to go top of the table.
The Bucaneers, however, managed to get a point thanks to Cemran Dansin, who did well to get the ball past Ronwen Williams and into the back of the net.
Masandawana retained the top position with 22 points, with Bucs coming third in the log.
Who did Ouaddou leave out?
The former Morocco international surprised many people by leaving out some experienced heads like Sipho Mbule, Thalente Mbatha, and Patrick Maswanganyi in midfield.
The 20-year-old Dansin was not consistent throughout the game, but the strike was too good to be overlooked.
Coach Abdeslam Ouaddou insists it is about giving deserving youngsters a chance to develop.
“I know some coaches are scared to give chances to the young because they are scared about their position; if they lose, they can be sacked,” he told the media.
“But as an ex-football player, I got the chance to play at the age of 18, I’ve seen fantastic potential in that player since the pre-season.
“We decided to bring him to Spain with us, and he showed us fantastic quality during the friendly games. But at the same time, I told you I’ve worked for seven years in development in France, you have to be careful not to burn this kind of potential. So have to bring them step by step," Ouaddou continued.
“You have seen that I give sometimes, 15, 20, 30 minutes, sometimes 60 minutes just to make him comfortable, and I thought it was the right moment for him today against one of the best teams on the continent and throw him in the bath.
“It’s like a bird, if you don’t give him the opportunity to fly, you have to throw him from the tree, and that’s what I did. We need to put him in and give him experience.
“I think it’s a fantastic opportunity for him to show against Mamelodi Sundowns what he’s able to do. Of course, he still needs to work. If he were perfect, we would say that he is a Messi.
“But he still needs to work and improve him to be one of the best players in South Africa," he concluded.
When will Bucs play again?
Pirates will be in action on Wednesday against Manqoba Mngqithi's Golden Arrows at the King Zwelithini Stadium.
A win might take them to the top of the Premier Soccer League table if the likes of Sundowns and Sekhukhune United fail to take maximum points in their respective games.