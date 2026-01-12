Ideal coach for Monnapule Saleng explained after shocking transfer from Orlando Pirates to Mamelodi Sundowns 'Maybe he will give us 10 goals, and with time, maybe 15'

Shocking as it was, some have argued that Pirates lost a gem when the forward left to sign for their title race rivals. However, Vilakazi does not subscribe to that school of thought, as he believes the Bucs had already moved on.

“I wouldn’t say Pirates have lost because before he went on loan, he was not really in the team, and we tried to get people who would replace him,” Vilakazi argued.

“That is the reason why they had to go for the likes of [Oswin] Appollis and [Tshepang] Moremi. Yes, he went to Orbit, and I think everyone thought it was done and dusted.

"I remember when I said sometimes it’s good for him to go to a team that doesn’t have pressure so that he can go there and build himself, and maybe something can happen in the future; you never know.

“But what is important is that he needs to go there and work hard, and I think it worked well for him going to Orbit; now he has signed for Sundowns. It’s a tricky one because, yes, when you do that [sell a player], you are strengthening that team, but when they sit down as Pirates and say, "Why should we keep him?" he added.

"He’s on loan at Orbit and Sundowns. We were willing to pay money for him, and we are not using him; he’s not in our plans. We already replaced him with about two or three players in his position."