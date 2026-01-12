Ideal coach for Monnapule Saleng explained after shocking transfer from Orlando Pirates to Mamelodi Sundowns 'Maybe he will give us 10 goals, and with time, maybe 15'
To get back to his best form, Monnapule Saleng needs a coach who will understand him at his new club, Mamelodi Sundowns.
After a loan spell at Orbit College from Orlando Pirates for half a season, Saleng signed for Sundowns.
The Pretoria giants brought the 27-year-old on board with the hope that he will sharpen their attacking department as the league enters a crucial stage.
To get the best of him, former Pirates and Sundowns star Benedict Vilakazi has explained the kind of coach that the player needs.
'I believe in him'
“I still believe in him. I think the boy just needs to gain his confidence and get support. I think there’s one thing a lot of coaches always miss: having player management," Tso, as Vilakazi is widely known, said as per iDiski Times.
"I think he needs a coach who will manage him before we expect good things from the boy in the field. I think they still need to get him.
"They need to understand him, and he needs to understand where the team and where the coach are coming from, the players, what it is that they want, and where the team wants to move," the Pirates legend added.
“I still believe in the boy strongly. Maybe he will give us 10 goals, and with time, maybe 15.”
Is Saleng's transfer a loss for Pirates?
Shocking as it was, some have argued that Pirates lost a gem when the forward left to sign for their title race rivals. However, Vilakazi does not subscribe to that school of thought, as he believes the Bucs had already moved on.
“I wouldn’t say Pirates have lost because before he went on loan, he was not really in the team, and we tried to get people who would replace him,” Vilakazi argued.
“That is the reason why they had to go for the likes of [Oswin] Appollis and [Tshepang] Moremi. Yes, he went to Orbit, and I think everyone thought it was done and dusted.
"I remember when I said sometimes it’s good for him to go to a team that doesn’t have pressure so that he can go there and build himself, and maybe something can happen in the future; you never know.
“But what is important is that he needs to go there and work hard, and I think it worked well for him going to Orbit; now he has signed for Sundowns. It’s a tricky one because, yes, when you do that [sell a player], you are strengthening that team, but when they sit down as Pirates and say, "Why should we keep him?" he added.
"He’s on loan at Orbit and Sundowns. We were willing to pay money for him, and we are not using him; he’s not in our plans. We already replaced him with about two or three players in his position."
Massive transfer for Sundowns
Although Vilakazi holds the belief that the Saleng move is not a loss for Pirates, Sundowns legend Manqoba Ngwenya says the deal is a statement move by Masandawana.
“This Saleng signing is massive for Sundowns. It’s a statement signing showing that Sundowns want to return to their glory days. For me, this Saleng signing has coach Pitso written all over it,” Ngwenya told Sowetan.
The transfer comes at a time when Pitso Mosimane has been linked with a return to Sundowns, and Ngwenya has said it will be good for the club and Saleng himself if that happens.
“We’ve seen reports that the club wants to bring Pitso back, so that makes sense with this Saleng signing. Saleng is a natural winner, and he’s a big player, so his profile fits Sundowns.
“Cardoso is a good coach, but the way Sundowns have been playing under him is not what Sundowns are all about. His philosophy and Sundowns’ culture are two different things; hence, I’d like for coach Pitso to come back,” Ngwenya said.
“Coach Pitso is the one who laid the foundation for Sundowns to win these trophies, so they need him to restore that winning culture. I also believe he can deliver another Champions League if he really returns.”