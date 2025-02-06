Thalente Mbatha, Deon Hotto and Patrick Maswanganyi, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Seth Willis

'I love Jose Riveiro but he will never win PSL with Orlando Pirates, he's too soft, but bring back Monnapule Saleng! Bucs can't play with a single winger every game; Patrick 'Tito' Maswanganyi was absent, still on holiday celebrating his Panenka against Kaizer Chiefs' - Fans

Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesFEATURESSekhukhune United vs Orlando PiratesSekhukhune UnitedMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Orlando PiratesMamelodi Sundowns FCP. MaswanganyiM. SalengJ. Riveiro

A majority of the Buccaneers supporters are not convinced with their team's displays in recent outings across all competitions.

On Wednesday night, Orlando Pirates laboured to a 2-1 win over Sekhukhune United in the Premier Soccer League outing.

Deon Hotto and Makhehleni Makhaula were on target for the Soweto giants, with Linda Mntambo scoring late in the second half to set up a tense finale.

While Pirates fans are happy with the win, they have questioned Jose Riveiro's tactics and attitude. They feel he is too soft on some players.

Article continues below

Others have questioned the absence of Monnapule Saleng and the commitment of Patrick Maswanganyi.

Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match