'I hope he stays' - Man Utd star backs Erik ten Hag and opens up on 'great relationship' with under-fire manager

Getty ImagesHarry Sherlock'I hope he stays' - Man Utd star backs Erik ten Hag and opens up on 'great relationship' with under-fire managerManchester UnitedErik ten HagJonny EvansManchester City vs Manchester UnitedManchester CityFA CupJonny Evans says he hopes Erik ten Hag is given the chance to stay on as Manchester United manager after winning the FA Cup on Saturday.United beat Manchester City 2-1Evans came on as second-half substituteReports suggest Ten Hag's future hanging by a thread