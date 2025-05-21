'I don’t know whether' Mamelodi Sundowns 'want to renew or sell!' Lucas Ribeiro Costa makes admission about possible return to Europe and targets Club World Cup final against Chelsea-bound Estevao's Palmeiras - 'A team I rate highly'
The PSL top scorer reveals how he feels about his time with the Tshwane giants so far, even if there is uncertainty around his future.
- Ribeiro unsure of Sundowns' future
- Shifts focus on next games instead
- Opens up about possible return to Europe