'I don't care!' Pitso Mosimane & Gayton McKenzie confident Bafana Bafana can defy the odds in 2026 FIFA World Cup and advance to next round

South Africa are among the nine nations from the continent who managed to get an automatic ticket for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a draw conducted on Friday night, Bafana Bafana were put in Group A alongside Mexico, Korea Republic and the European Play Off Path D winner between Denmark, North Macedonia, Czech Republic, and Ireland.

The first match for South Africa will be on June 11 at Estadio Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, where they will come face with their hosts, Mexico. The venue will go down in history as the first one to host three World Cup editions.

On June 18, Hugo Broos' men will then make a trip to Atlanta Stadium, where they will rub shoulders with either the Czech Republic, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, or North Macedonia.

The final Group A game will be at the Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, on June 24 against the Korea Republic.