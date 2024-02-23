Hugo Lloris LA FCGetty Images
Brendan Madden

Hugo Lloris took big wage cut to join MLS side LAFC as ex-Tottenham star reveals love for new California surroundings

Major League SoccerHugo LlorisLos Angeles FC

Hugo Lloris has taken a massive pay cut in order to make his move to MLS side LAFC possible, after leaving Tottenham in December.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Lloris takes whopping pay cut to make move
  • Saudi deal would have tripled Spurs salary
  • World Cup winner wowed by California

Editors' Picks