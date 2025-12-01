+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Thembinkosi Lorch & Hugo Broos, October 2025, GFXGoal
Kiplagat Sang

'Hugo Broos wanted to coach Kaizer Chiefs but was rejected! I am glad Themba Zwane is out, but it is wrong to select Orlando Pirates players and leave their chemical engineer; Why leave Thembinkosi Lorch and take Evidence Makgopa? Bucs players are coming home with AFCON trophy' - Fans

When Broos named his final squad for the AFCON finals, there was not much surprise because he maintained the core players who have always dominated his teams. Amakhosi stars were once again snubbed, although Mduduzi Shabalala was named among the reserve players. In recent times, Orlando Pirates have been contributing a huge chunk of players to the national side, a privilege enjoyed by Mamelodi Sundowns before.

As Kaizer Chiefs' fans once again accept the fact that their players have not impressed Hugo Broos, across Soweto, Orlando Pirates supporters are delighted that nine players from their team are part of the AFCON squad.

Experienced Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, and Bathusi Aubaas from Sundowns are also heading to Morocco, and impressive Polokwane City’s Thabang Matuludi and TS Galaxy’s Khulumani Ndamane have also been included. 

Iqraam Rayners, who withdrew from the Bafana squad ahead of the last 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and Stellenbosch defender Thabo Moloisane are the other players on Broos' standby list.

As expected, the 25-man list was going to generate a debate with fans questioning the strength and possible weakness of the team Broos is taking to the finals in Morocco.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted after the Belgian finally named his team.

    Did Chiefs reject Broos?

    Word is your coach once wanted to coach Chiefs and was rejected. Is it true? - Prodigy

    Broos will be exposed

    A weak Sundowns means a weak Bafana Bafana. Hugo Broos will be exposed; his inability to integrate talent from across the PSL into the national team will show - The Guy

    Broos hates Amakhosi

    Not even a single player from the best team in the world? Hugo hates us - Black

    Happy Zwane is out

    Am happy with the squad and am glad that he left Mshishi out; his selection would not have made sense by selecting him and leaving Lorch 'agewise', and am happy to see young guys like Campbell and Smith. The future looks good. All the best to the team and the technical team - Jabzin

    Crazy business

    Taking Orlando Pirates to AFCON and leaving behind their chemical engineer is crazy business – ndy'c Basotho

    Will it come home?

    Sundowns players won hearts in the last AFCON; Orlando Pirates players are coming home with a trophy. Don't compare us; we are different – Bhaka Bhaka

    Broos will regret

    How did he take Makgopa over Lorch? Broos will regret - Ke Le Domkrag

    Depressing and biased selection

    Depressing. Biased team selection is a source of concern. As a patriot, I will watch and cheer for Bafana, not Hugo Broos - Thomas

    Bafana are winning AFCON

    We are winning AFCON; no team is going to be able to stop the intensity of our attacks while we comfortably absorb theirs and control the midfield - Mosotho

    Unlucky Rayners

    Iqraam is one unlucky player. The guy has a proper profile for AFCON, and he's not in the squad - Koketso Wa lePirates