'Hugo Broos wanted to coach Kaizer Chiefs but was rejected! I am glad Themba Zwane is out, but it is wrong to select Orlando Pirates players and leave their chemical engineer; Why leave Thembinkosi Lorch and take Evidence Makgopa? Bucs players are coming home with AFCON trophy' - Fans

As Kaizer Chiefs' fans once again accept the fact that their players have not impressed Hugo Broos, across Soweto, Orlando Pirates supporters are delighted that nine players from their team are part of the AFCON squad.

Experienced Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, and Bathusi Aubaas from Sundowns are also heading to Morocco, and impressive Polokwane City’s Thabang Matuludi and TS Galaxy’s Khulumani Ndamane have also been included.

Iqraam Rayners, who withdrew from the Bafana squad ahead of the last 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and Stellenbosch defender Thabo Moloisane are the other players on Broos' standby list.

As expected, the 25-man list was going to generate a debate with fans questioning the strength and possible weakness of the team Broos is taking to the finals in Morocco.

GOAL takes a look at how fans reacted after the Belgian finally named his team.

