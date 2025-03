On Friday, March 21, South Africa will face Lesotho at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium. Three days later, they will take on Benin in an away match.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has announced his preliminary squad for the upcoming 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin this month.

The outspoken tactician made a few changes from the previous squads as he included some new faces.

Rushwin Dortley is the only Kaizer Chiefs who was included in the squad.

Here, GOAL presents the reactions of Chiefs and football fans in general to Broos' preliminary squad.

