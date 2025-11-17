+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Hugo Broos and Bradley Grobler BafanaGOAL
Seth Willis

'Hugo Broos shouldn't leave 37-year-old clinical finisher Bradley Grobler out of AFCON, but who will Kaizer Chiefs' Sibongiseni Mthethwa replace? Nkosinathi Sibisi denied Orlando Pirates CAF CL group stage now madala wants to risk him with Bafana Bafana!' - Fans

The South African players are giving their best to stand a chance of competing in Morocco as the senior men's national team features against some top sides in Africa. The Belgian has an idea on who he will consider in his squad but some can still force their way in before the final squad is named in the next couple of weeks.

Thembinkosi Lorch, Mduduzi Shabalala, Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Elias Mokwana, Grant Kekana, Tshegofatso Mabasa, and Bradley Grobler are some of the players who have the quality needed by Bafana Bafana ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.

However, recently, they have been overlooked by coach Hugo Broos, who is, seemingly, comfortable with the pool of players at his disposal. 

Nevertheless, South Africans have shared their opinions on who they feel should not be excluded. Have a look at their arguments as sampled by GOAL.

  • Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Kekana, Mbokazi combo can do wonders

    I believe that Grant Kekana is highly necessary because the center back pairing of him and Mbekezeli Mbokazi can do wonders - Simphiwe Nkosanarh Khumalo
  • Bafana Bafana - Broos - GFXGOAL

    Every player deserves a chance

    I think every player deserves a chance irrespective of the team he plays for, as long as he selects deserving ones who will deliver on the pitch, it's fine by me - George M Rampai
  • Elias Mokwana of South AfricaBackpagepix

    Kekana & Mokwana might stand a chance

    On paper, Lorch deserves to be there; but on that list, only Grant Kekana and Mokwana might stand a chance, provided they stay injury-free - Themba Sithole

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    Broos not smoking illegal stuff

    Hugo Broos is not smoking illegal stuff. He is building a team that will combine not selfishness - Sixolile Sxo Ngomthi

  • Grant Kekana, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Kekana better than Ngezana

    Grant Kekana is better than Siyabonga Ngezana, and Keanu Cupido is better than Thabo Moloisane  Aviwe Magaza

  • Thembinkosi Lorch, Wydad ACWydad AC

    Lorch is good but...

    Lorch is good, but I think his attitude and mentality are misunderstood. Hopefully, Madala will give him a chance. Mokwana deserves a chance; he always gives his best. Grant Kekana has been reliable all these years - Bulelani Vusi

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Shabalala, Mokwana, Lorch deserve a chance

    Thembinkosi Lorch, Elias Mokwana, and Mduduzi Shabalala, yes, they should be considered for the AFCON - Eddie Pablo Dumani

  • Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Kaizer Chiefs, November 2025Backpagepix

    Who will Mthethwa replace?

    As for Thembinkosi Lorch,  yes, he deserves an AFCON chance, but who will Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Kaizer Chiefs replace? - Kesebonye

  • Nkosinathi Sibisi of South Africa & Stanley Ratifo of MozambiqueBackpagepix

    Sibisi mistake?

    Nkosinathi Sibisi coast Orlando Pirates a CAF Champions League's group stage spot, and now Madala wants to put Bafana Bafana in the same predicament at AFCON - Amaal Terra Mkalipi

  • Bradley Grobler, Sekhukhune UnitedBackpage

    Consider Grobler

    Coach Hugo Broos shouldn't leave Grobler behind; he's the most proven South African finisher, even at the age of 37. Late in a game where we play rapid crosses into the box, we need Grobler's finishing experience. Even if he travels to play for 10 mins only, it'll be worth it -  Scavy Mnisi