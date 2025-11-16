Hugo Broos reveals Orlando Pirates star 'you can always count on' and explains why he left out Siyabonga Ngezana

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has lauded Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi after his performance against Zambia.

Sibisi was partnered at the heart of defence with his Bucs' captain, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, as South Africa defeated Chipolopolo 3-1 in a friendly match at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

Broos has said the Pirates defender, who was lined up in the absence of Siyabonga Ngezana, is a player he can always count on. The Belgian coach also explained why Ngezana was not part of his squad.

The Belgian tactician said he did not call up some players, including Ngezana, as he wanted to put out a different formation with different players.