Hugo Broos reveals AFCON ambition and explains what Bafana Bafana must avoid in order to make South Africans happy
AFCON ambition laid down
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has stated what he expects to achieve in the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals in Morocco.
Broos has clearly stated that South Africans will be disappointed if Bafana do not proceed past the preliminary stage. He also said a failure to reach the semi-final, where they were eliminated in the last edition, will be considered a failure.
Broos' target
“What do we want to achieve? Nobody in South Africa would be happy if we came back home after the group stages… No South African will be happy if we don’t reach the semi-finals, because we did it [in 2023],” Broos said, as quoted by iDiski Times.
"So, our ambition is to do as good as last time, minimum, and we will see where we end. I said it already, the first AFCON was two years ago, and I repeat it now: don’t underestimate any team that is in AFCON – it’s a very tough tournament, very intense," he added.
“And sometimes you need a bit of luck – we had it two years ago, in some games. Think about Cape Verde; we could have lost that game, but you need some moments in a tournament, some games you need a bit of luck, so if all that is present, I think we can achieve again what we achieved two years ago.”
Are Bafana good?
The former Cameroon head coach has insisted his players are confident, and although the AFCON finals will not be easy, he believes that he has a good team.
“We have a good team, we have confidence, it will be tough, tougher than two years ago because our opponents will start the game differently than two years ago, we’re not the South African team of two years ago, and everyone knows South Africa is a good team,” the Belgian added.
“But we saw what happened in the last months and years; we played in Ivory Coast, we played in Algeria, Nigeria, and against the top teams in Africa, and we did well. So, we know what our status is at the moment; it’s not anymore the Bafana of two years ago."
“Our opponents will be more motivated to win against us now, and it’s another step we have to make now – and I think my team will be able to do that, and with some luck, we can achieve the same thing and maybe do better.”
Aiming higher
Broos was in charge when Bafana were eliminated via penalties against Nigeria in the 2023 Afcon semi-finals.
In the third-place playoffs, South Africa beat DR Congo. As he returns to the continental finals once again, his hope is to do better.
The COSAFA nation is in Group B alongside Angola, Egypt, and Zimbabwe. Broos and his charges will begin their campaign with a match against Angola on December 22 before playing the Pharaohs on December 26.
Mzansi will end their group assignments with a match against their neighbours, the Warriors, on December 29.