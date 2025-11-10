Hugo Broos reveals AFCON ambition and explains what Bafana Bafana must avoid in order to make South Africans happy

“What do we want to achieve? Nobody in South Africa would be happy if we came back home after the group stages… No South African will be happy if we don’t reach the semi-finals, because we did it [in 2023],” Broos said, as quoted by iDiski Times.

"So, our ambition is to do as good as last time, minimum, and we will see where we end. I said it already, the first AFCON was two years ago, and I repeat it now: don’t underestimate any team that is in AFCON – it’s a very tough tournament, very intense," he added.

“And sometimes you need a bit of luck – we had it two years ago, in some games. Think about Cape Verde; we could have lost that game, but you need some moments in a tournament, some games you need a bit of luck, so if all that is present, I think we can achieve again what we achieved two years ago.”