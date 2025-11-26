+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Hugo Broos, Thembinkosi Lorch, Themba Zwane & Shandre Campbell, South Africa 16-9GOAL GFX
Celine Abrahams

Hugo Broos’ preliminary Bafana Bafana blueprint: Ruthless omissions, restored maestros, Kaizer Chiefs’ quartet and a youth surge shaping Africa Cup of Nations intent

The Belgian has opened a wide, ambitious window with his preliminary AFCON squad - an orchestra of veterans, disruptors and bold prospects that must be cut to 27. The selections signal a team designed for multiple tempos: patience when games tighten, speed when they fracture and enough nerve to suffer. This is not a list; it’s the architecture of how Bafana want to win.

Hugo Broos’ preliminary squad is a living document - part stress test, part manifesto. He’s toggling between craft and chaos: the artistry of a seasoned playmaker, the directness of an athletic runner, the psychological gravity of established club leaders and the spark of youngsters carrying tomorrow’s tempo. The cut to 27 is not just about names; it’s about profiles that let Bafana Bafana change gear without losing identity. Selection here is a message, not a comfort blanket.    

Here, GOAL takes a deep dive into the key storylines shaping Broos’ 54-man AFCON preliminary squad; from the shock of Thembinkosi Lorch’s omission to the reassurance of Themba Zwane’s recall, the dominance of Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs’ role-specific quartet and the youth surge led by Shandre Campbell and Tylon Smith. 

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱

  • Thembinkosi Lorch, Wydad ACWydad AC

    Lorch frozen out despite Wydad spark

    The exclusion of Thembinkosi Lorch lands differently now that he’s thriving at Wydad Casablanca. For the Moroccan club, Lorch is no longer a “form fluctuator”; he’s a contributor with continental edge - assisting early, stretching lines and demanding attention between the half-spaces.     

    The decision not to include him in a preliminary list this broad speaks to Broos’ cold clarity: role fit and tactical balance trump hot streaks, even when the streak is credible.

    It also raises a purposeful tension - can South Africa afford to leave out an attacker whose recent outputs suggest end-product and timing on the big stage? Lorch’s performances make his absence feel less like a snub and more like a provocation: prove there’s a better plan. 

    • Advertisement
  • Themba Zwane and Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    Zwane: The maestro returns

    Themba Zwane’s recall reads like an editorial note: when games slow, bring a brain. Zwane’s value isn’t sprint charts; it’s the rhythm he imposes. He buys teammates time with disguise, needle‑threading passes and intuitive spacing that collapses the distance between midfield and attack.  

    Yet the decision is not without risk. At Mamelodi Sundowns, Zwane has been hampered by injuries and restricted to limited minutes. His lack of consistent club game‑time raises questions about sharpness and durability when it comes to AFCON level. Broos is effectively betting that even a half‑fit Zwane, managed carefully, can still tilt matches with his intelligence.

    In a tournament of inches, he’s the margin manager - someone whose choices nudge tight matches toward control. The gamble is obvious: managed minutes, smart load and the acceptance that his greatest power is situational, not constant. The reward, however, is the kind of calm that prevents South Africa’s possession from turning into static wallpaper when the stakes feel heavy.

  • Mduduzi Shabalala, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs’ quartet

    The Kaizer Chiefs quartet is less a referendum on club form than a vote for specific roles. Brandon Petersen keeps the goalkeeper conversation competitive, adding presence and distribution for build-up phases. Bradley Cross offers left-sided balance and aerial utility - small margins at set pieces often decide tournament paths.  

    Thabiso Monyane brings straight-line energy and recovery speed in wide defensive corridors and Mduduzi Shabalala is the wildcard: feet that solve problems no chalkboard anticipates. Together, they mirror Broos’ selection lens - role specificity over badge bias, range over redundancy.  


  • Oswin Appollis of South AfricaBackpagepix

    The Orlando Pirates take over

    Pirates have stamped their authority on the national stage, with Broos including a remarkable 12 Buccaneers - more than any other club in the Premier Soccer League and comfortably ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns’ 10 and Kaizer Chiefs’ four. 

    The list reads like a roll call of the Soweto giants’ core, with Oswin Appollis, Sipho Mbule, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Sipho Chaine, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Thalente Mbatha, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Patrick Maswanganyi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Relebohile Mofokeng and Masindi Nemtajela all earning Broos’ nod.    

    This dominance is not accidental - it reflects the transformation of Pirates first under Jose Riveiro and now Abdeslam Ouaddou, whose side has become a conveyor belt of talent feeding directly into Bafana’s plans. For Broos, the heavy Pirates presence offers cohesion and chemistry, while for the club, it is a powerful endorsement of their resurgence as the heartbeat of South African football.

  • Shandre Campbell, Club Brugge, August 2025Backpage

    Youth surge: Campbell, Smith and the future now

    Youth selections are not courtesy invitations; they’re accelerators. Shandre Campbell arrives with European experience and modern winger habits - first touch toward danger, one-v-one courage and the humility to press without the ball. 

    Tylon Smith on the other hand is being recognised for his growing authority as a centre‑back. Tall, composed and tactically disciplined, he reads danger early and thrives in one‑on‑one duels, making him a genuine candidate to anchor the next generation of Bafana’s defence.

    Broos isn’t just future-proofing; he’s pressure-testing. Give them the intensity of camp, make them feel the tempo of seniors and you discover who can plug minutes when the calendar compresses. If Bafana are to carry bite across game states, young legs must be trusted to hold the line, not just warm the bench.  

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    Dive deeper