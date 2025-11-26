Hugo Broos’ preliminary Bafana Bafana blueprint: Ruthless omissions, restored maestros, Kaizer Chiefs’ quartet and a youth surge shaping Africa Cup of Nations intent

Hugo Broos’ preliminary squad is a living document - part stress test, part manifesto. He’s toggling between craft and chaos: the artistry of a seasoned playmaker, the directness of an athletic runner, the psychological gravity of established club leaders and the spark of youngsters carrying tomorrow’s tempo. The cut to 27 is not just about names; it’s about profiles that let Bafana Bafana change gear without losing identity. Selection here is a message, not a comfort blanket.

Here, GOAL takes a deep dive into the key storylines shaping Broos’ 54-man AFCON preliminary squad; from the shock of Thembinkosi Lorch’s omission to the reassurance of Themba Zwane’s recall, the dominance of Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs’ role-specific quartet and the youth surge led by Shandre Campbell and Tylon Smith.

