Hugo Broos praised for snubbing PSL legend 'It was a very good decision' from Bafana Bafana AFCON squad
- Backpage
Right decision?
Ex-Sundowns star Phelelani Mpangase has said that Hugo Broos' decision to leave Themba Zwane from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad was justified.
When Broos took over the national team, he snubbed the Mamelodi Sundowns skipper, but later changed his mind and brought the midfielder back into the fold.
Then, Broos was concerned because of Zwane's age, as he preferred younger options. But upon return, Mshishi, as the PSL winner with the Tshwane giants is affectionately known, played a crucial role in South Africa's AFCON campaign in Ivory Coast in the 2023 AFCON edition, where they finished third.
He was also hugely involved in the 2025 AFCON qualification and helped Bafana seal a place in the upcoming finals, although he suffered a serious Achilles injury in the late stage of the campaign.
The 36-year-old Mzansi star has been in and out of the pitch due to a recurring injury problem.
A recent injury saw him miss South Africa's games, and Broos had to fall back on Orlando Pirates' Sipho Mbule. Initially, Patrick Maswanganyi was the preferred replacement, but Mbule has overtaken his club teammate in Broos' pecking order.
- Backpage
Broos defended
"I hear and take into consideration what people are saying about Themba's experience, and it is a fact, but at the end of the day, the question is, is he 100% ready to play?" Mpangase told KickOff.
"On my side, I think for him to be excluded, I think it was a good decision because, as much as he has got the experience, I believe as well that he wasn't going to play so much at the AFCON," he added.
- Backpage
Experience is good, but injury concerns are a problem
Mpangase further argued that Zwane would have been beneficial for Bafana in the AFCON campaign, but his injury concern was going to be a huge concern.
"Sometimes games come quick and strong, and yes, his experience was going to count, but if you look at his injuries, when he comes back from injury, another injury comes up," he stated.
"So, when a player is like that, when he comes back from injury, there are some biokinetics, there are some physios. And when a player comes back from the injury, a coach has to introduce him bit by bit, giving him just 10 to 15 minutes, just to try and see his progress."
"Now, when you go to AFCON, there is no time for that. Maybe on a club level, that can be done. But when it comes to a tournament, you can't take somebody who is just coming from an injury, and then you play him 15 minutes while there are other players who can be able to play even more than that."
"So, for him, it was so unfortunate that injuries happened at this crucial stage. But for Hugo Broos to leave him behind, I think it was a very good decision," he concluded.
- Backpage
Broos on Zwane's injury history
The former Cameroon head coach cautioned that PSL heavyweights Sundowns must be very careful in how they manage their skipper.
A cautious approach in how Zwane is involved in matches, Broos believes, will be vital in helping the midfielder stay fit for a very long time.
“You know this is not a surprise for me; at that age, with that injury he had, I was afraid it was the end of the career of Themba – it was not a little muscle injury, it was his Achilles. He worked very hard, and I think now he’s paying the bill a bit,” Broos said.
“Before, Themba was never injured; it’s a bit ‘normal’ what’s happening to him; I think he’s fully recovered, but in the future, Sundowns has to be careful with him. At that age, after such an injury, you can’t ask a player to play every game.
“Certainly, taking into account his age, they have to be careful with him in the future; otherwise, I’m afraid Themba will go from one injury to another, and I count on him."
Bafana are in Group B alongside Egypt, Angola, and Zimbabwe, and they open their campaign against COSAFA rivals Angola on December 22.