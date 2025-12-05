Hugo Broos praised for snubbing PSL legend 'It was a very good decision' from Bafana Bafana AFCON squad

Ex-Sundowns star Phelelani Mpangase has said that Hugo Broos' decision to leave Themba Zwane from the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad was justified.

When Broos took over the national team, he snubbed the Mamelodi Sundowns skipper, but later changed his mind and brought the midfielder back into the fold.

Then, Broos was concerned because of Zwane's age, as he preferred younger options. But upon return, Mshishi, as the PSL winner with the Tshwane giants is affectionately known, played a crucial role in South Africa's AFCON campaign in Ivory Coast in the 2023 AFCON edition, where they finished third.

He was also hugely involved in the 2025 AFCON qualification and helped Bafana seal a place in the upcoming finals, although he suffered a serious Achilles injury in the late stage of the campaign.

The 36-year-old Mzansi star has been in and out of the pitch due to a recurring injury problem.

A recent injury saw him miss South Africa's games, and Broos had to fall back on Orlando Pirates' Sipho Mbule. Initially, Patrick Maswanganyi was the preferred replacement, but Mbule has overtaken his club teammate in Broos' pecking order.