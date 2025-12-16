+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Aubrey Modiba and Etse Dogli, Bafana Bafana vs Black StarsBackpage
Seth Willis

'Hugo Broos nonsense, I thought Bafana Bafana will run riot against Ghana Team B squad! South Africa will see flames at AFCON but tell Relebohile Mofokeng time to be cute is over' - Fans

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Bronze winners played their final build-up game against the West African nation on Tuesday evening, where they laboured to a morale-boosting victory. The team will now leave for Morocco on Wednesday, December 17, with hopes of bringing glory back to Mzansi for the second time in their history.

Bafana Bafana needed a second-half individual brilliance from Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule to claim a 1-0 win over Ghana in an international friendly game staged at Dobsonville Stadium.

However, it was not an easy outing for Hugo Broos' men, who struggled especially in the first half, where they didn't have any shots on target.

In the end, they managed to get a win ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be played in Morocco from Sunday.  

Have a look at what the fans said after the win as sampled by GOAL.

  • Ghana, December 2025Ghana Football Association

    Ghana studied our players well

    Our defense is solid, I think, and our midfield is also good if Teboho Mokoena is present. The goalkeeping department is also solid. Ghana is quite good at pressing. They studied our players very well. We just have to work on scoring more goals - Peaches

  • Thembinkosi Lorch, Wydad CasablancaBackpagepix

    How did Mokwana make the squad & not Lorch?

    Mind you, this team is playing Angola next week. Hugo Broos needs to do his actual job at training. How did players like Elias Mokwana make it back to the squad, but he didn't see Thembinkosi Lorch as useful - Mafika

  • South Africa fansBackpage

    Relax, even in our last AFCON we drew against Lesotho

    Guys, relax, even in our last AFCON, we drew against Lesotho before the tournament, and a lot was said, but we came 3rd - Phakamani 

  • Relebohile Mofokeng of Bafana Bafana during the World Cup qualifier against LesothoBackpage

    Our wingers and strikers should score, not midfielders!

    We're going to need our wingers and strikers to score goals if we want to win the AFCON.  We can’t depend on midfielders - Gubz

  • Bafana Bafana fansGetty

    We can't win vs Ghana B!

    The bar is very low, we can’t win convincingly against a Ghanaian B team - Sly the Cyclist

  • Sipho Mbule, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage

    Ghana gave you morale for AFCON

    I am sure Ghana just gave you the morale boost to go for AFCON. But see you in Morocco, Bafana Bafana -   J.A Olaoye

  • Evidence Makgopa, Bafana Bafana, Kamaradini Mamdu, Ghana, December 2025Backpage

    Makgopa struggling to trap the ball

    Well done, boys. I'm worried about Evidence Makgopa; he's struggling to trap the ball and pass to his teammates -  Sibu

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, November 2025Backpage

    I thought we'd run riot but we struggled

    I thought we'd run riots against the CHAN, Ghana squad. But we struggled especially in the first half with zero shots on target. In the second half, Ghana was opening our defense easily - King David

  • Bafana Bafana fans at the Moses Mabhida StadiumGallo

    South Africa are going to see flames at AFCON

    South Africa are going to see flames at AFCON if this is what Bafana Bafana are going to do there - Sisulu Mdluli

  • Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage

    The Madala nonsense!

    The Madala nonsense! Tell Mofokeng his cute time is over, and we have expectations. This thing of his always wanting to pass, even when the net is open, will cost us big time. He must take chances and stop trying to be cute.  I'm worried about that Ndamane guy - Kamohelo Moloii

