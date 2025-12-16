'Hugo Broos nonsense, I thought Bafana Bafana will run riot against Ghana Team B squad! South Africa will see flames at AFCON but tell Relebohile Mofokeng time to be cute is over' - Fans

Bafana Bafana needed a second-half individual brilliance from Orlando Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule to claim a 1-0 win over Ghana in an international friendly game staged at Dobsonville Stadium.

However, it was not an easy outing for Hugo Broos' men, who struggled especially in the first half, where they didn't have any shots on target.

In the end, they managed to get a win ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be played in Morocco from Sunday.

Have a look at what the fans said after the win as sampled by GOAL.