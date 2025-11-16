Hugo Broos hails Teboho Mokoena on 50th Bafana Bafana cap and promises 'he will have even more'

On his part, the Masandawana star hailed Percy Tau and former Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter, who gave him his debut. To him, Tau, a former Al Ahly star, is a mentor.

Tau, who has been mostly snubbed by Broos, is currently playing in Vietnam for V League 1 side Thep Xanh Nam Dinh. That means the former Sundowns could miss the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals set to begin in Morocco next month.

“This is a big day in my life; I’m very grateful to have come this far,” Tebza, as Mokoena is famously known, told SABC Sport after the match.

“Today [Saturday] is my 50th cap. I’m very excited and looking forward to the future. I’m feeling very happy; I don’t have words to express myself, but I want to thank coach Hugo because I started being a regular under him," he added.

“I also want to thank [Stuart] Baxter because he is the one who gave me a Bafana debut. And I also want to thank everyone who sent me messages before the game, even during the week. I appreciate it."

“I just want to give credit to Percy Tau because during my first cap he was around, and he was the one who told me my time is going to come.

“Unfortunately, he’s not here today, but I want to give him his flowers for always being there for me."