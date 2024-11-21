The NYC-area clubs are meeting in the playoffs for the first time, elevating the Hudson River Derby to new heights.

Daniel Edelman made one thing clear when asked about the upcoming Hudson River Derby in the MLS Playoffs.

"It's going to be a dirty game," the New York Red Bulls midfielder emphasized to GOAL.

This weekend, in the MLS Eastern Conference Semifinals, Edelman and the Red Bulls will face their crosstown rivals, New York City FC, with a spot in the Conference Finals—and a chance to compete for the 2024 MLS Cup—on the line. This marks the 30th edition of the Hudson River Derby, a rivalry that began when City entered MLS in 2015. It has featured unforgettable matches and fan moments but has also experienced lulls in intensity as both clubs haven't always been at the forefront of New York's crowded sports landscape. However, the drama and intrigue have returned this season, fueled by the resurgent playoff runs of both teams.

Sixth-seeded NYCFC are coming off a brilliant Round 1 performance, where they beat No. 3 ranked FC Cincinnati in three games, while No. 7 RBNY stunned No. 2 seeded Columbus Crew - the reigning champions of the league, in two matches. Both have their own respective underdog stories they're riding this postseason and the runs from the two teams have reignited fan passion towards the rivalry, especially with it being the first time they will meet in the MLS postseason.

“It’s like a war to be fair, but with two New York City teams. There's been huge wins for New York City and huge wins for the Red Bulls, and this one will be really telling, because it's a playoff game," Edelman explained.

NYCFC midfielder and U.S. international James Sands, meanwhile, is confident as ever.

"It's our first playoff derby. So I think a lot of people are looking forward to it. It's home, which is great for us. So I definitely have some really good feelings going into the weekend," the NYCFC star midfielder said.

Sands' good feelings could be down to City's showings against the Red Bulls this season. The Pigeons won both matches this season, including a 5-1 thrashing in September. Still, the team's New Jersey-based counterparts have historically held the advantage with a 15-10-4 (W-L-D) record.

With all of those factors considered and the stakes involved, this weekend's action will likely deliver new heights for the rivalry.

GOAL takes a look at what to expect...