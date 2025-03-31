How Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates serve up Caf Champions League final we all want to see

Will Masandawana and the Buccaneers serve up the dream Champions League final every South African is wishing for?

The prospect of an all-South African CAF Champions League final has set pulses racing, with football enthusiasts eagerly hoping for a Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates showdown in the last match of the competition.

The prospect of these two local powerhouses clashing in the Champions League decider has sparked widespread excitement amongst the football fanatics who are anticipating the possibility of this mouth-watering match.

For many PSL football lovers, the Sundowns vs Pirates final in the Champions League would be a historic occasion, one that will not only showcase the impressive nature of SA football but also paint a vivid picture of how the two rivals established themselves as the top-performing teams on the African continent.

The possibility of The Brazilians and The Buccaneers meeting in the most prestigious continental club tournament would mark the first time ever that South African teams clashed in the final.

GOAL looks at the possibility of Sundowns and Pirates reaching Mzansi nirvana.