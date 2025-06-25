Glody Lilepo, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Celine Abrahams

‘He needs to apologise! There was no need for him to act like a spoiled brat’ – Blacklisted Glody Lilepo urged fix broken ties for the sake of his Kaizer Chiefs career - REPORT

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsM. LilepoDR CongoF. MayeleY. WissaS. BanzaS. Essende

Despite his efforts since joining the Glamour Boys, the 27-year-old has yet to spark any interest from his home country.

  • Lilepo reportedly in strained relationship with DRC
  • The 27-year-old urged to apologise 
  • Ex-player believes Chiefs form can spark recall

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp 🟢📱

Article continues below