Kaizer Chiefs, July 2025Kaizer Chiefs
Michael Madyira

Has Nasreddine Nabi finally brought that spark Kaizer Chiefs needed with his new signings? Mduduzi Shabalala notes, 'It is fiery, but healthy competition'

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsM. ShabalalaN. NabiE. ChislettT. MonyaneP. MakoF. Silva

The Soweto giants have been trying to build a competitive squad that will wedge a bitter challenge for trophies both in the PSL and on the continent.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chiefs are in the market for players
  • They have so far confirmed five signings
  • Shabalala comments on increased competition
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Which PSL team has done the best business in the transfer window?

7080 Votes

Next Match