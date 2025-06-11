Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

Has Mamelodi Sundowns superstar Zwane played his last game for Bafana Bafana? Hugo Broos confident Orlando Pirates-linked star is the answer - 'Until now, we didn't find the second Themba'

South Africa vs NigeriaOrlando PiratesT. ZwanePremier Soccer LeagueSouth AfricaFriendliesMamelodi Sundowns FCS. KwayibaNigeriaWorld Cup Qualification CAF

The Belgian tactician has been searching for the ideal Mshishi replacement ahead of a busy final months of the year.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bafana Bafana have been in action internationally
  • They played Tanzania and Mozambique
  • Broos happy with Zwane's 'replacement'
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match