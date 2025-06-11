Has Mamelodi Sundowns superstar Zwane played his last game for Bafana Bafana? Hugo Broos confident Orlando Pirates-linked star is the answer - 'Until now, we didn't find the second Themba'
The Belgian tactician has been searching for the ideal Mshishi replacement ahead of a busy final months of the year.
- Bafana Bafana have been in action internationally
- They played Tanzania and Mozambique
- Broos happy with Zwane's 'replacement'