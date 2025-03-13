Harry Kane to lose a key Bayern Munich team-mate? Arsenal eyeing free transfer for Leroy Sane as Mikel Arteta plots summer reunion with former Man City winger
With Leroy Sane set to run down his contract at Bayern Munich, Mikel Arteta is eyeing a move sign the German on a free transfer this summer.
- Sane about to hit free agency this summer
- Bayern unwilling to extend German winger's contract
- Arteta wants to sign ex-Man City man for free