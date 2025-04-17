Harry Kane needs backup! Bayern Munich told to make key transfer decision to help 'long-time favourite' as German giants look to bounce back from Champions League exit
Bayern Munich have been urged to sign a back-up to striker Harry Kane after their elimination from the Champions League.
- Bayern suffered Champions League heartbreak against Inter
- Kane scored in second leg but couldn't prevent aggregate defeat
- German media blame lack of alternatives up front