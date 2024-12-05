Happy Jele tired of seeing 'Kaizer Chiefs people always grumpy and angry at Orlando Pirates like we are the problem'

BackpageSeth WillisHappy Jele tired of seeing 'Kaizer Chiefs people always grumpy and angry at Orlando Pirates like we are the problem'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsPolokwane City vs Kaizer ChiefsPolokwane CityOrlando Pirates vs Al Ahly SCOrlando PiratesAl Ahly SCCAF Champions LeagueFAR Rabat vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCFAR RabatMamelodi Sundowns FCThe former defender is hoping the Glamour Boys can get back to their best after going for nine seasons without silverware.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPirates & Sundowns have been doing wellChiefs are struggling to end trophy-droughtJele wants to see Amakhosi in the mixFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱