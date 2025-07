South Africa remain on course to reclaim the continental trophy after they beat the Lionesses of Teranga.

Banyana Banyana sneaked into the semi-finals of the Women's Africa Cup of Nations after beating Senegal 4-1 on penalties on Saturday.

The match had ended 0-0 after extra time and South Africa goalkeeper Andile Dlamini became the star of the show by saving penalties.

It was a match which drew much interest and GOAL takes a look at what fans were saying on social media.