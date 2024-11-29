Grant Kekana tells his Mamelodi Sundowns teammates to man up after AS Maniema Union disappointment - 'We can't cry over spilled milk, we just need to rectify where we need to'
The experienced defender remains optimistic, expressing confidence that his team can turn things around in their upcoming league game.
- Sundowns aim to end recent struggles
- Grant Kekana urges team accountability
- Sekhukhune United poses a tough challenge