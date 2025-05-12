Gracias, Jose Riveiro: Farewell to the man who brought belief, silverware and swagger back to Orlando Pirates

The 49-year-old’s reign brought three MTN8 and two Nedbank Cup titles to the Sea Robbers, marking a golden chapter in Pirates' modern era.

As the final whistle blows Tuesday night against Golden Arrows, it won’t just mark the end of another Premier Soccer League clash, it will close the chapter on a memorable era under coach Jose Riveiro.

The Spaniard, who arrived in South Africa with little fanfare but leaves with a legion of loyal supporters, is being released before his contract concludes at the end of June, having signed with a new club, according to Pirates’ official statement.

While the Buccaneers now prepare to usher in a new era, here GOAL pauses to say gracias — thank you, Riveiro — for the indelible mark you’ve left on Orlando Pirates Football Club.

